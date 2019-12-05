Computer Arts unveils dramatic new redesign

This Friday, the bible of the design industry, Computer Arts magazine, reaches its milestone 300th issue. And it's marking the occasion by undergoing an eye-catching refresh.

The new look is already evident on the cover (below), which uses a special die-cut technique to frame the issue's main interviewee, New York Times designer Tracy Ma, and encloses three free art card prints from Ma, design legends Stefan Sagmeister and Jessica Walsh, and the impactful illustrator Alva Skog.

(Image credit: Future)

Inside, the pages have been beautifully redesigned, breathing fresh life into favourite article formats, and creating a new look and feel that's bang on trend for the new decade.

A special 12-page feature looks back on the last quarter-century of design since Computer Arts launched (Image credit: Future)

In the issue's lead feature we celebrate the last quarter-century since Computer Arts launched in 1995, and speak to some of design's biggest names about the impact of the magazine and how the industry has evolved over the last 25 years. With input from the likes of Neville Brody, Paula Scher, Milton Glaser, Stefan Sagmeister, Michael Wolff and many more, this is a must-read article for anyone working in design or illustration today.

In short, issue 300 will be an instant collector's item. So if you don't already have a subscription to Computer Arts then tomorrow is the day to make a beeline for your magazine vendor, or our online shop, and make sure you don't miss this very special issue! And of course, if you like what you see, why not subscribe?

Read more: