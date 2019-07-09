Top Photoshop alternative reduced to less than $40!

Amazon Prime Day is now just days away, but as the company get set to release some epic Prime Day deals, Walmart is already spoiling us with some incredible offers. And this Corel PaintShop Pro 2019 deal is no exception.

A professional photo editing tool, PaintShop Pro is a quality and affordable Photoshop alternative for creatives working with the Windows OS. Each feature in PaintShop Pro has been inspired by user ideas to help deliver a set of highly productive image editing tools. Now just $40 for the entire suite, PaintShop Pro is a great option for novices or creatives who want to create attention-grabbing imagery but don't require the complexity found in (or want the subscription rates of) Photoshop.

Corel PaintShop Pro 2019 (Download): $79.99 $39.99

Save $40: Windows users, it's your lucky day. Make compelling compositions and impactful design projects using a complete set of professional image editing tools, all for less than $40! Hurry, we don't expect this offer to last long.View Deal

Key features of PaintShop Pro include:

Enhanced performance, speed and quality

New brushes, colour palettes, gradients, patterns

Picture to painting presets

Retro and vintage tools

Photo restoration

Graduated filter tool

If you're not in a region with access to Walmart deals, never fear, here are the best PaintShop Pro prices in your area:

