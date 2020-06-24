Create engaging animated content

It's no secret that video is quickly becoming one of the best methods for engaging with audiences and driving sales online. The demand to design web content that sticks is increasing more and more every year in the saturated digital space. With the right tools, you can let your imagination run free and start creating stunning animated marketing collateral that pops.

VidToon Animated Video Maker brings you everything you need to kickstart your marketing goals or finesse your current efforts. With studies proving that the attention span of most people lasts only eight seconds, the pressure is on to create content that is engaging and relevant. For more brilliant resources, see our list of brilliant web design tools, to help you to work smarter.

Draw in more customers

VidToon aids in helping create captivating content that draws in more customers by helping build animated videos that are attention-grabbing. With a comprehensive dashboard, you'll be able to quickly drag and drop assets and create animated snippets that amplify your brand – all with no previous animation skills required.

With over 20 animated characters to choose from and more than 30 animation variations for each character, you'll have a vast amount of choice for creating custom videos that stand out. Vibrant HD backgrounds, professional royalty-free music tracks, and many more customisable assets are included with the video maker, allowing you to set the scene and mood and cater specifically to your project. You'll even have the ability to record or import audio of your own, so adding elements that are specific to your goals is a breeze.

After completing your final edit, you'll be able to export your video in UHD, HD, or standard definition and use it wherever you see fit, plus the unlimited commercial license never expires. As praised by George Nieves of Digital Renegade, "This is an animated video software that is truly revolutionary. The cartoon style aspect is truly amazing and will make your videos rock."

Take your online content to the next level and start creating animated videos that help bring in traffic and sales for your brand with the VidToon Video Maker.

Choose your plan below:

*Prices subject to change.

