Wow! This Cricut Joy Black Friday deal is a genuine money-saver

By Ian Dean
published

Save £85 on this ultimate Cricut Joy bundle.

Cricut Joy box
(Image credit: Cricut)

The Cricut Joy is this year's must-have cutting machine, and this 'Ultimate Gift Bundle' offers the compact craft device for much less. The Cricut Joy does everything you need from a cutting machine, including card making, fabric cutting and gift designs, but it's bag-sized for easy storage and on-the-go crafting round a friend's house.

There are plenty of good Cricut bundles right now, but this Cricut Joy deal from Hobbycraft saves you £85 (opens in new tab) and includes everything you (or a friend) need to get started. Keep in mind, the Joy's RRP is £189.99, but for just £10 extra you can get all of this too: 

  • The Cricut Joy
  • Cricut Joy Starter Tool Set 
  • A set of Cricut Joy Green, Violet and Red Fine Point Pens
  • A Cricut Joy CardMat
  • A set of Cricut Joy Corsage Cutaway Cards 
  • 12 Cricut Joy Sensei Insert Cards
  • A pack of Cricut Joy Pastel Smart Paper Sticker Cardstock
  • A Smart Label Permanent Writable Vinyl pack
  • A set of Elegance Permanent Smart Vinyls,
  • The Elegance Removable Smart Vinyl bundle
  • Cricut Joy Transfer Tap
Cricut Joy Ultimate Gift Bundle £199 at Hobbycraft (opens in new tab)

Save £85: This crammed package of extras will get you crafting immediately with everything you need out-of-the-box from papers, vinyls, iron-on materials, pens, mats and more. It's really an excellent bundle for you or a friend.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

This bundle offers everything you need to get started in crafting, whether you want to create cards, illustrations or even heat press designs to use with the best heat press machines. It really is an excellent value gift bundle (and similar bundles are already sold out at Cricut.com).

If you're in doubt about how good this small cutting machine is, read our Cricut Joy review. It's also in our best Cricut machines list. If you're looking for general offers, take a look at our updated early Black Friday Cricut deals.

Just want a Cricut Joy without any extras? Then here are the best prices right now for this smart gadget (and they're selling fast this year).

Ian Dean
Ian Dean

Ian Dean is Digital Arts & Design Editor at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his love to bring the latest news on NFTs, video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Corel Painter, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

