Wow! This Cricut Joy Black Friday deal is a genuine money-saver

The Cricut Joy is this year's must-have cutting machine, and this 'Ultimate Gift Bundle' offers the compact craft device for much less. The Cricut Joy does everything you need from a cutting machine, including card making, fabric cutting and gift designs, but it's bag-sized for easy storage and on-the-go crafting round a friend's house.

There are plenty of good Cricut bundles right now, but this Cricut Joy deal from Hobbycraft saves you £85 (opens in new tab) and includes everything you (or a friend) need to get started. Keep in mind, the Joy's RRP is £189.99, but for just £10 extra you can get all of this too:

The Cricut Joy

Cricut Joy Starter Tool Set

A set of Cricut Joy Green, Violet and Red Fine Point Pens

A Cricut Joy CardMat

A set of Cricut Joy Corsage Cutaway Cards

12 Cricut Joy Sensei Insert Cards

A pack of Cricut Joy Pastel Smart Paper Sticker Cardstock

A Smart Label Permanent Writable Vinyl pack

A set of Elegance Permanent Smart Vinyls,

The Elegance Removable Smart Vinyl bundle

Cricut Joy Transfer Tap

(opens in new tab) Cricut Joy Ultimate Gift Bundle £199 at Hobbycraft (opens in new tab)

Save £85: This crammed package of extras will get you crafting immediately with everything you need out-of-the-box from papers, vinyls, iron-on materials, pens, mats and more. It's really an excellent bundle for you or a friend.

This bundle offers everything you need to get started in crafting, whether you want to create cards, illustrations or even heat press designs to use with the best heat press machines. It really is an excellent value gift bundle (and similar bundles are already sold out at Cricut.com).

If you're in doubt about how good this small cutting machine is, read our Cricut Joy review. It's also in our best Cricut machines list. If you're looking for general offers, take a look at our updated early Black Friday Cricut deals.

Just want a Cricut Joy without any extras? Then here are the best prices right now for this smart gadget (and they're selling fast this year).

