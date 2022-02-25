Get the best Cricut Easypress 2 bundles around

Making the most of the best Cricut Easypress 2 bundles is a no brainer: there's been an explosion in Cricut craft creativity recently, the Cricut Easypress 2 is perhaps the easiest on entry points. No matter what Cricut heat press bundles you get from this page, we can guarantee that you'll be pressing your own designs in no time.

The Cricut Easypress 2 range came out in Autumn of 2018, and hasn't changed since. There are three different sizes to the heat press machine, all represented below in our smart widget that pulls in all the best Cricut Easypress 2 bundle deals from around the world. Which one is right for you is entirely down to what prints you want to make, and what storage you have to keep your Cricut Easypress 2 (but don't worry, even the biggest Cricut Easypress 2 is pretty compact!)

If you want to know where the Cricut Easypress 2 sits among the other Cricut machines, go over to our guide to the best Cricut machines and get the full picture. The short story is that it's the most affordable Cricut machine on sale right now. That's because it doesn't offer the various creative options that the best Cricut Explore 3 bundles, or even the best Cricut Joy bundles do. This is a straight forward Cricut heat press, which means you can print your favourite designs onto various materials – from tote bags to t-shirts.

There's different sizes, but you can get the most popular, mid-sized 9-inch by 9-inch Cricut Easypress 2 for its retail price of $189.99/£169.99. Anything cheaper than that, and you're looking at a bargain.

Once you've got your Cricut Easypress 2 bundle deal, it's worth looking into the best Cricut accessories and the best Cricut alternatives. But for now, let's look at the best deals on the standard, large and mini Cricut Easypress 2 machines.

The best Cricut Easypress 2 bundle deals

(Image credit: Cricut)

Should I get the Cricut Easypress or the Cricut Easypress 2? The short answer is the Cricut Easypress 2. First of all, the Cricut Easypress 2 is sold through the Cricut website, and has a few advantages over its previous model. It remembers the temperature of the last heat pressing job, which is really convenient if you mainly heat press a certain type of material (say, a t-shirt), but =it's also useful if you're bulk pressing and need to take a break at any point. This feature guarantees consistency in all your heat press projects.

