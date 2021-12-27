The PlayStation logo from behind could be 2021's most cursed image

Ah, the Playstation logo. One of the world's most famous logos and for many of us, it represents so much nostalgia. But have you ever thought about what this beloved logo might look like from behind? Yeah us neither, but now we've seen it, we cannot unsee it.

Back in July, we were introduced to the PlayStation logo from behind and we are convinced it's the most cursed image on the internet this year. It came as a surprise to learn that the original logo is a 3D model, which can be spun around to your heart's content, and that's how one user on Twitter spotted the abhorrent image of the logo backwards. And while the normal PS logo is up there as one of the best logos of all time, we have to say that the rotated version is far from it.

the ps1 bios logo actually being a 3D model means you can view it at some really cursed forbidden angles pic.twitter.com/2u2Pa0GEOdJune 30, 2021 See more

We thought Sony couldn't be responsible for a design worse than the much-criticised PlayStation 5 console released in 2020, but we were obviously very wrong (although to be fair, the designer probably wasn't expecting the logo to be examined from all angles in this way). It seems this isn't Sony's first rendezvous with unsettling logo designs either, as the latest logo for PS5 was just as controversial.

Help (Image credit: Scuttlepunk on Twitter)

