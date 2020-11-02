Cyber Monday Amazon deals: The best early offers on TVs, laptops and more

Cyber Monday Amazon deals? Already? We know it feels a little early to be thinking about Cyber Monday, but if you have your heart set on some stunning savings then it pays to be prepared.

Naturally it's Black Friday that tends to get all the attention and some brilliant bargains, but if you hold your nerve and hang on until Cyber Monday you can often get an even better deal. And Amazon isn't hanging about; it's started rolling out the deals earlier than ever before, and while it's clearly holding back on showstopper savings until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, right now there are plenty of tempting offers to be had.

Here we're gathering together the best Amazon deals across TVs, laptops, Nintendo Switch, tablets, headphones and keyboards as we find them, and come the big day we'll be flagging up the biggest Cyber Monday Amazon deals as soon as they crop up. Plus don't miss our round of the best Cyber Monday deals from other retailers too.

Cyber Monday Amazon deals: TV

Amazon has an extensive collection of TVs for sale, in a range of sizes, so no matter what kind you're after, you're sure to find a deal to suit here. Whether you want a modest 32-inch or to go all out with a whopping 70-inch TV, Amazon is constantly dropping prices on some of the world's leading TV brands, such as LG, Samsung and Sony. Here are the best early TV deals around right now.

Cyber Monday Amazon TV deals: US

LG OLED55CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 55" 4K Smart OLED TV: $1,999.99 $1,396.99 at Amazon

Save $603: For the best possible picture, look no further than this 55-inch OLED TV from LG. OLED pixels emit their own light, giving you intense colours and perfect black, and this 4K TV comes with plenty of extra features such as Alexa and AI-powered image and sound processing.

Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 Model: $999.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $400: If size matters to you then it's hard to resist this whopping 65-inch 4K TV from Sony. It features super-sharp 4K upscaling complete with HDR support, advanced colour and gradation thanks to the Triluminos display, and much more.

TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV (2019): $299.99 $198 at Amazon

Save $101.99: Not bothered about 4K? Then this 40-inch HD TV is well worth a look. It boasts easy voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant, smart functionality for accessing all the streaming services you want, plus a smooth 60Hz refresh rate.

Cyber Monday Amazon TV deals: UK

Sadly there aren't any UK Amazon TV deals happening right now, but as soon as we find any we'll be sure to update with details. Meanwhile, check out some of the alternative deals below.

Cyber Monday Amazon deals: Drawing tablets

Over the last few weeks we've seen a number of excellent discounts on top drawing and graphics tablets, including offers on Wacom, Huion and XP-Pen products. We've no doubt the prices will drop even further over the next few weeks, so if you can hold out a little longer, it may well be worth the wait. But if you want to pick up a new device now, here are the best early Cyber Monday drawing tablet deals available now.

Not sure which one to choose? Check out out round up of the best drawing tablets to help decide which device is right for you.

Cyber Monday Amazon drawing tablet deals: US

There's nothing in the way of Amazon US drawing tablet deals at the moment; as soon as we find any we'll let you know.

Cyber Monday Amazon drawing tablet deals: UK

Artisul D16 15.6 Inch Drawing Tablet with Screen: £237.15 £223.20 at Amazon

Save £13.95: Everybody wants a Wacom, but if you're on a budget then Artisul's tablets are a decent substitute. This model has a 15.6-inch HD screen with a 178° viewing angle and 76% Adobe RGB colour gamut, plus 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Artisul D22S 21.5 Inch Drawing Pen Display Graphics Monitor with Tilt Function: £381.65 £359.20 at Amazon

Save £22.45: Looking for a bigger Artisul option? This one has a 21.5-inch screen qith a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and comes with its own stand so you can work more comfortably. The battery-free stylus can cope with ±60° tilt to ensure accuracy.

Cyber Monday Amazon deals: Laptops

A good laptop is an essential tool for any designer. Over the next few weeks we're sure to see some incredible deals on laptops from big names such as Apple, Dell, HP and more. with the biggest discounts unleashed on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Before then it's certain that a few cracking savings will sneak in, so keep checking back here.

Cyber Monday Amazon laptop deals: US

Jumper x1 Windows 10 Laptop: $289 $245.65 at Amazon

Save $43.35: There aren't many big name brands delivering the laptop deals right now, but there are still some bargains to be had. How about this cheap and cheerful two-in-one offering from Jumper, with a 360-degree hinge, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

CYBERPOWERPC Tracer IV Slim 15.6" Gaming Notebook: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $200: Gaming PCs and laptops always translate well to the demands of design, so if you're after a suitably hefty laptop then this should be well up to the job. It features heavyweight GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB RAM and 500GB SSD storage.

HP Chromebook 14-inch FHD Laptop: $299.99 $274 at Amazon

Save $25.99: For a simple laptop that can cope with the basics, a Chromebook's a reliable option, and this HP model is an attractive option. It'll run Android apps from the Google Play store and it features an HD display and stereo sound.

Cyber Monday Amazon laptop deals: UK

We're still waiting to see some decent Amazon UK laptop deals, but as soon as they come to our attention we'll bring you the details. For now, here's a round-up of some of the best deals to be found elsewhere.

Cyber Monday Amazon deals: Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has enjoyed a run as the most desirable games console this year; during the height of lockdown you couldn't find one for love nor money. The arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S is sure to take the pressure off, though, so there could be some excellent discounts on the Switch in time for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday Amazon Nintendo Switch deals: US

Hold your horses! There aren't any Nintendo Switch deals available in the US just yet; expect them to appear closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday Amazon Nintendo Switch deals: UK

It's the same in the UK, we're afraid. The Amazon Nintendo Switch deals will be along before too long, but check below for what's available now.

Cyber Monday Amazon deals: Tablets

When it comes to tablets it's usually a toss-up between the Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface, but if you're not too fussed about big brands there are also plenty of less recognisable tablets available. Whatever you're after, you should hopefully find a welcome saving here.

Cyber Monday Amazon tablet deals: US

Nothing in the way of Amazon US tablet deals so far, but as soon as they come to attention we'll be sure to let you know.

Cyber Monday Amazon tablet deals: UK

TECLAST P80h 8 Inch Android 10 Tablet: £74.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £15: If you're after an iPad or Surface deal for Cyber Monday then you'll probably have to wait until nearer the big day, however if you want something cheap then this might do the trick. It's an 8-inch Android 10 tablet at a super-low price, perfect for kids.

Cyber Monday Amazon deals: Headphones

Everybody needs a decent pair of headphones from time to time, whether they're for blasting tunes while you're tackling boring admin, shutting out unwanted noise in a busy studio or making sure you don't miss anything important on a Zoom call. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are always a good opportunity to save on some fresh cans, and we're already seeing some top deals from quality brands.

Cyber Monday Amazon headphone deals: US

Jabra Evolve 80 UC Wired Headset: $346 $205.90 at Amazon

Save $140.10: If you want the best headset for all those Zoom meetings and Skype calls, there's a great saving to be had on this Jabra model. It features active noise cancellation, top quality audio and leather feel ear cushions for comfortable all-day wear.

Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation: $199.95 $149.95 at Amazon

Save $50: Sennheiser's a reliable name in headphones, and these Bluetooth cans should be just the job if you need a wireless connection. They boast a 30-hour battery life and active noise cancellation as well as a special button to summon Siri or Google Assistant.

Altec Lansing Whisper Active Noise Cancelling Headphones: $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Save $24: For less expensive wireless headphones that still do the job, check out these from Altec Lansing. You get 12 hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, smartphone compatibility and 40mm drivers that'll deliver top quality sound.

Cyber Monday Amazon headphone deals: UK

SoundMAGIC HP151 Wired Headphones: £237.15 £223.20 at Amazon

Save £28: Designed with audiophiles in mind, these headphones from SoundMAGIC boast 53mm drivers to give you sparking top end and pretty mid-ranges, and their closed design will shut out unwanted noise.

EKSA Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth 5.0: £139.99 £111.99 at Amazon

Save £10: These sturdy-looking wireless cans from EKSA promise a whole 60 hours of playback on a single charge, and if the power gets low you can get an extra hour's charge in just 10 minutes. They also feature active noise cancellation and punchy bass .

Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones: £69.99 £55.98 at Amazon

Save £14.01: You get a lot for your money with these active noise cancelling headphones: Bluetooth 5.0 wireless, 65 hours of playback on a single charge, comfy memory foam ear cups and 40mm drivers for great quality sound.

Cyber Monday Amazon deals: Keyboards

If your keyboard's getting a bit long in the tooth, Black Friday and Cyber Monday proved an excellent opportunity to find the perfect replacement. Whether you want a basic keyboard that does the job, a super-slim low profile model or a full-size behemoth with clicky mechanical keys and RGB backlighting, you'll be spoiled for choice over the next few weeks. Here's what we've seen so far.

Cyber Monday Amazon keyboard deals: US

E-Element Z-88 60% RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $48.99 $41.64 at Amazon

Save $7.35: You're unlikely to see a cheaper mechanical keyboard than this. The compact E-Element Z-88 features RGB backlighting as well as tactile and slightly clicky brown switches, and it's compatible with both Windows and Mac.

RATEL Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $33.99 $25.23 at Amazon

Save $8.76: Need a mouse as well as a new keyboard? This wireless bundle could be just right for you. The keyboard's ultra thin with scissor switches and 19 multimedia hot keys, while the mouse has switchable DPI up to 1,600. Don't forget the AAA batteries!

Seenda Ultra Slim Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard: $49.99 $42.99 at Amazon

Save $7.50: Control up to three PCs with one wireless keyboard. This rechargeable Bluetooth model makes it easy to switch between devices, and it also features LED backlighting in a choice of seven colours.View Deal

Cyber Monday Amazon keyboard deals: UK

Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard Stainless Steel Ultra Slim: £29.99 £23.99 at Amazon

Save £6: Here's a great slimline keyboard that feels reassuringly heavy thanks to a stainless steel build. It has full-size low-profile keys for comfortable typing, and its lithium battery will keep on going for up to six months on a single charge.

Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set: £31.99 £23.99 at Amazon

Save £8: Another keyboard and mouse combo, this one runs off a single receiver and gives you a slimline keyboard with 12 multimedia hotkeys as well as a mouse that's contoured for use with either hand.View Deal