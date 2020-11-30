Cheap Cyber Monday tablets: Get a Huion drawing tablet for just $50

Huion is the ideal brand of digital drawing tablet for artists on a budget. That's because despite being very competitively priced, there's little compromise in terms of power, performance or quality.

For this reason, any serious discounts on these beautifully responsive drawing tablets are more than welcome. And happily this Cyber Monday, Huion tablets are now quite astonishingly low.

The headline is that for one day only, you can get a Huion H950P OTG drawing tablet for a few cents over $50. That's a staggering drop of 30 per cent from the already low price of $71.98. And you'll be getting a very capable device too.

Upgraded to support connection to Android mobile phones and tablets, the H950P supports ±60 degree tilt recognition, 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, a battery-free stylus and eight user-defined Express Keys.

And that's not all that's on offer (more details below). Remember, though, that these lightning deals are for Cyber Monday only, and when they're gone, they're gone. So don't hang around!

Huion Inspiroy H950P Tablet: $71.98 $50.38 at Amazon

Save $21.60: Covered with a whole surface plate cladding of bezel-less design on a 8.7 x 5.4 inch working area, the H950P provides you the most comfortable size of space to work on. A smooth paper-like texture brings you a brand new writing experience. DEAL ENDS 6.55am (PST) 30 NovemberView Deal

Kamvas Pro 16 Graphics Tablet: $379.99 $303.99 at Amazon Save $76: With a full-laminated screen, battery-free stylus, 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, and six Express Keys, this 15.6in device is a great choice for professionals looking for a dedicated drawing and graphics tablet this Cyber Monday. DEALS ENDS 6.55am (PST) 30 NovemberView Deal

Huion Inspiroy H1060P: £72.98 £45.17 at Amazon

Save 38%: In the UK, you can get £28 off this Huion tablet over Cyber Monday. This nifty drawing tablet comes with a free stylus and works with Windows, Mac and Android.



Wacom Intuos Small: £89.99 £77.39 at Amazon

Save £12: The best drawing tablet for beginners, this small Wacom Intuos is now at an unbelievably low price at Amazon's UK site. This is a quality option for any budding digital artist.View Deal

Is it worth splashing out on the more expensive model? Well, the Kamvas Pro 16 offers solid competition to Wacom thanks to the full lamination of its 15.6in HD screen, which shortens the distance between the cursor and the pen nib to reduce the parallax and bring you better colour presentation. In short, this a fabulous high-end tablet for professional drawing use.

For more top deals, see our Cyber Monday sales post, or our Apple Cyber Monday roundup. And don't forget to also check out our full list of best drawing tablets. Alternatively, see today's deals on drawing tablets in your region below.

Read more: