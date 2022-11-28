The secret Cyber Monday deals under $50

Cyber Monday is here but that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune, there are some excellent Cyber Monday deals under $50 out there and include tech for creatives. Don't feel you need to spend on expensive items, discover the best Cyber Monday deals under $50.

If you have a little more to spend, or want a particular item, take a look at our Cyber Monday Laptop Live Blog, Apple Black-Friday-Cyber-Monday Live Blog and Cricut deals Black Friday and Cyber Monday Live Blog for the latest deals as they happen.

Below we've gathered the best $50 deals for Cyber Monday on items as varied as graphics tablets to PS5 games, ideal gifts for friends and family this holiday season. Scroll down and start browsing.

Cyber Monday deals under $50: US

(opens in new tab) Wacom Intuos S: $69.95 $39.95 at Amazon

Get 43% off: (opens in new tab) Wacom's entry-level drawing tablet features the fantastic build quality you'd expect from the brand, and the stylus is one of the best at this price. This small tablet is Windows, Apple and Chromebook compatible.

(opens in new tab) Cricut EasyPress Mini: $49 $39 at Michaels (opens in new tab)

Save $10: Cricut's tiny heat press device scored 5/5 in our Cricut EasyPress Mini review, and at this price it's a real bargain. The offer is on both the new Zen Blue and older Raspeberry model.

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense controller: $74.99 $49.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $25: Get the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for 33% less this Cyber Monday. This deal at Target includes all the colours of DualSense, including the new camouflage design.

(opens in new tab) Canon IVY CLIQ2 Instant Camera: $99 $79 at B&H (opens in new tab)

Save $20: Okay we've broken our rule a little here, but this excellent Canon camera and printer is now under $99 and that makes it a great deal.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 130NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $49.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50: You can get good deals on all JBL earbuds and headphones at Best Buy, with most dealing offering 50% off. This Tune 130NC model offers true noise cancelling and great audio quality.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirTags: $29.99 $24.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 14% off: Keep track of your Apple iPhone and iPad for less with this good deal on Apple AirTags. The 14% off deal brings these down to a nice price point.

Cyber Monday deals under £50: UK

(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Part I: £ 64.99 £42.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £23: There are some great Cyber Monday deals on PS5 games, but we like this £23 discount on the excellent PS5 remake of The Last of Us. Check out the other PS5 game discounts at Very (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Nest: £ 49 £20 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £29: This second generation Nest Mini is now reduced by more than 50% at Argos. This smart speaker enables you to control your music, entertainment and smart home devices with your voice. A great offer.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe: £5 9 £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 17% off: Got a new iPhone 14 in the Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales? Then treat yourself to a leather case with MagSafe for a little less. These are quality Apple products, and Amazon has more cases for iPhone 13.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB: £99 £41 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £58: This small HD usually sells for around £100 so this is a great deal. It's also the ads free edition, and the 32GB storage can hold up to 800 apps. If you're looking for a cheap tablet for web browsing and apps, this is a good and cheap option.

