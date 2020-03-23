Dell UK sale: Cheap XPS laptop is flying off the shelves

If you're in need of some powerful new hardware but are on a budget, this Dell sale might just provide a solution. The leading computer tech company has reduced a number of its most popular laptops, which includes some really great options for creatives.

Topping that list is the power-packed Dell XPS 13. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops money can buy, this incredible deal sees it reduced to just £1,319 – that's a whopping £199 saving! And that price includes a one-year subscription to Dell's premium support, onsite service and free delivery. But you'll need to hurry, this epic offer ends soon.

The Dell XPS 13 packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Plus Graphics, offering excellent performance with graphically intensive tasks, such as creating complex digital art, editing photos and rendering animations and videos, all while offering a fantastically versatile 2-in-1 design.

Dell XPS 13 2-in1: £1,619 £1,319.01

Save £199: Don't miss this amazing opportunity to save almost £200 on this powerhouse of a laptop. Excellent performance, wrapped up in a luxurious design. Hurry, offer ends soon.

If the XPS 13 doesn't suit your requirements, don't worry, Dell is running huge savings across a number of its other devices too, with the promise to, as the world continues on a path of uncertainty, keep you connected. You can find details of all current deals over on the Dell website.

