This is the best Presidents’ Day laptop deal we’ve seen

If you're looking for a reliable new laptop to use on the go we've found a perfect deal for you. Right now you can get the Dell XPS 13 for just $999.99 when you buy it straight from the Dell website. Originally priced at $1,299.99, that's a significant saving of $300 on one of the best all-round 13-inch laptops that money can buy.

The Dell XPS 13's sleek design and portability belies its impressive power and performance. With an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, the XPS 13 is perfectly capable of aiding creative endeavours like photo editing and 4K video editing. This range even made our list of the best laptops for graphic design. You can find out more about the XPS 13 range and why we rate it so highly in our Dell XPS 13 9310 review.

With its impressive specs, the XPS 13 is fantastic value for money and stock won't last forever so we suggest snapping it up while you can. If you don't need the higher specs or you're on a tighter budget there are savings to be made on other XPS 13 models too.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Dell

Save $300: At under $1,000 this is a great deal if you're looking for a portable laptop that can still handle your creative projects. Availability is limited so don't hang around.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: $949.99 $685.99 at Dell

Save $264: With an 11th gen Intel i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD this laptop is great value for money at under $700. Perfect if you're on a slightly tighter budget.

Not sure if the XPS 13 is the right fit for your needs? Read our guide to the best Dell laptops to find out more about what they offer gamers and creators. If you're not based in the US, you can keep track of the best Dell XPS 13 9310 deals in our helpful roundup. You can also browse the best Dell XPS 13 deals available today in your location below...

