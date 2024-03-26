The new Disney Plus logo is distinctly underwhelming

By Rosie Hilder
published

Bring back Disney castle blue and white!

Disney Plus old logo in blue and white
(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Disney Plus has unveiled a new logo. And it's...underwhelming. The iconic dark blue and white logo with the sweeping gradient leading towards the '+' has been replaced by a white logo (with no sweeping gradient) on a teal background. The reaction on the Creative Bloq team has been muted – we don't think we're gonna have to update our best logo list anytime soon.

The change seems to have rolled out across Apple's app store, the website and TVs, but isn't yet showing up in Google Play.

Disney Plus old logo in blue and white above new logo in teal and white

Old (above) vs new (below) (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Disney's own Media Kit is still showing the old logo, and there's no announcement as to why the logo's changed, though some are speculating it's because of Disney Plus' merger with Hulu, which has a green colour in its logo.

The Hulu logo in green on a black background.

Is the new Disney Plus logo a combination of Hulu green and (old) Disney Plus blue? (Image credit: Hulu)

Either way, we're a little sad that the classic Disney logo, which brings nostalgia to so many, has now been replaced with this rather bland teal version. It looks like the sort of colour you see on bathroom tiles or shower curtains. One of the CB team actually thought his TV was broken when he saw the new logo last night.

Disney Plus new logo on Disney Plus landing page

Disney Plus' login page has the new logo (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Another possible reason for the new look is to try to stand out among other streaming networks. Paramount, Prime Video and Max all have blue and white in their logos, though Disney Plus' was arguably the most distinctive. 

Might this be the beginning of Disney Plus changing its logo periodically? You never know, and we'll be here reporting on it if that does happen. For now though, you can geek out on the logos we love with our best logos of the decade series.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles