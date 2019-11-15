Don't miss this Amazon Music $1/£1 offer

Amazon Music is offering an amazing deal where you can get access to its 50 million-strong song library for four months for just $0.99/£0.99. The Amazon Music Unlimited deal is only open to new listeners.

Amazon Music Unlimited trumps both Apple Music and Spotify when it comes to its song library size. It has an impressive five million more songs than Apple Music and a surprising 15 million more than Spotify. So this deal is giving you access to the biggest mainstream streaming library out there for a ridiculously low price.

The Amazon Music trial lasts for four whole months, but once it runs out you can continue your membership for a very competitive $9.99/£9.99 a month. If you are signed up to Prime you can continue using the service for a reduced price of $7.99/£7.99. And, if you want to save even more you can grab a $3.99/£3.99 membership that only serves a single Amazon Echo speaker.

It seems Amazon's generosity know no bounds. Alongside the Amazon Music Unlimited deal it is offering its Amazon Kindle Unlimited deal. This gives access to over one million titles and thousands of audio books for free for three months. Get signed up for both today, what have you got to lose?

