Wait! This 2021 iPad deal is better than the Prime Day price - what gives?!

Black Friday may be a month away, but no one's told Amazon. The retail behemoth is currently offering the excellent 2021 iPad at a lower price than it was over the recent Prime Day 2 (earlier this month). It's currently down from $329 to a record low price of $249.

This is cool for a couple of reasons. First, we love the tablet – it's our current favourite classic iPad, besting the latest 2022 iPad that came with an un-needed upgrade plus price increase. That iPad had a bit of an identity crisis, being closer to a modern iPad Air than a classic iPad. This 9th Gen iPad knows what it is, offering everything we love about the entry tab. It's aimed at the majority of users who just want to stream stuff, have good quality video calls, and do a bit of sketching too.

Second thing we love about this iPad is that it was already being sold at a reasonable price point of $329. So to see it at a record low of $249, a whole $20 lower than the recent Prime Day 2 price of $269, is pretty special.

Will it go even lower as part of this November's Apple Black Friday deals? It might. But two record lows, one after the other seems slightly unlikely.