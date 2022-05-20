Memorial Day TV sale: 4K, 58-inch TV's price plummets to under $300

While the official Memorial Day sale 2022 hasn't quite started yet (that's Monday 30 May, to be exact), we're already seeing decent deals on quality 4K TVs – such as this Hisense 58-inch 4K TV, down from $338 to just $298 over at Walmart.

This is a fantastic deal on a 58-inch TV with loads of quality, and as you can see from our sister title TechRadar's review, it really stands out with its rich colour output and brilliant Roku smart TV features. And all that for under $300 makes this is early Memorial Day sale that's well worth snapping up.

Want something slightly smaller, but a bigger saving? This Sony 50-inch Bravia TV is currently down from $999.99 to just $598 at Walmart.

If you want more Memorial Day Sale 2022 deals, we've got you covered. We've also started to compile the very best Apple Memorial Day sale.

The two best early Memorial Day TV deals

Hisense 58-inch 4K TV: $338 $298 at Walmart

Save $40: This is one of the best early Memorial Day 2022 deals that we've seen on a quality 4K TV. You get this large 58-inch TV with all its Roku smarts, and its super-rich colour output for under $300?! That's a great deal.



Sony 50-inch Bravia TV: $999.99 $598 at Walmart

Save $400: Now, if you're willing to pay a little bit more, you can get a fantastic deal with this Sony TV. Sure, it's 8-inches smaller than the above deal, but it's true quality, and has a massive $400 saving right now over at Walmart.



