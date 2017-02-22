Explore seasonal colour trends with new Pantone magazine

Yesterday saw the launch of VIEWPOINT COLOUR, an inspirational lifestyle magazine from the Pantone Color Institute, which explores seasonal colour trends and insights across all design disciplines. With colour playing a crucial part in branding, logo design, and how products are perceived by consumers, VIEWPOINT COLOUR looks set to be essential reading for designers.

Aiming to be both inspirational and informative, the beautifully laid out magazine (would you expect any less from the authority of all things colourful?) provides visual references, design direction, and an insight into future global colour trends.

Each issue will contain the latest colour news and use a lifestyle approach to outline specific colour palette forecasts. With the help of supporting imagery, VIEWPOINT COLOUR will examine colour harmonies and how they are used by designers, as well as delving into the physiological and psychological impact of colour.

VIEWPOINT COLOUR gives designers a huge head-start on global colour trends

“In today’s highly visual world, where design is led less by shape and form than by colour and material, designers working across all colour-conscious industries are turning to the Pantone Color Institute to provide them with the clear and credible colour information needed to inform an effective colour strategy,” says Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.

“VIEWPOINT COLOUR, created by our partners FranklinTill and VIEW PUBLICATIONS uses Pantone’s international colour language to supply this essential colour intelligence to our global clients. Highlighting how colour has become the catalyst for cross-design thinking and the connector across all areas of design, VIEWPOINT COLOUR is a trusted resource, one that designers can return to again and again.”

VIEWPOINT COLOUR is perfectly suited to fashion, interior and graphic multi-media designers

Available for subscription globally for the price of $99.95/£75/€89, VIEWPOINT COLOUR will be issued bi-annually.

To subscribe to VIEWPOINT COLOUR, head over the magazine's website.

