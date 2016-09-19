Explore the world’s best branding as we reveal all the highly commended and winning projects of this year’s Brand Impact Awards.

In issue 258, we also discover the secrets of success as an illustrator, as Sara Barnes talks to illustration professionals at ICON9.

Elsewhere, we pay a visit to one of the most consistently successful agencies at the Brand Impact Awards – and this year’s best of show – johnson banks. The agency team reveal how their exhaustively thorough creative process produces such compelling work time and time again.

And don’t miss part three of our exclusive typography series, where member of the ISTD, Tony Pritchard, takes us through the rules of spacing.

Also in issue 258 of Computer Arts:

Incoming D&AD president Bruce Duckworth talks about how design has moved up the agenda

We explore how natural materials such as hair are being used in new and innovative ways

Learn how to animate illustrations in After Effects with tips from Richard Borge’s ICON9 workshop

Discover how Michael Boswell created a geographic-inspired identity for electronic musician Bonobo’s new Outlier project

Find out how State of Play created a pinball app with an artistic twist

