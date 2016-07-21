Flash sale: get 50% off tickets to Generate Sydney

There's not long now until Generate, the leading conference for web designers and developers, kicks off in Sydney. And if you haven't got your ticket yet, you're in luck – for the next 24 hours only, a limited number of Generate Sydney flash sale tickets have been released with a massive 50 per cent off!

Generate Sydney is jam-packed with tips and advice about the key techniques in web and frontend development today. It will present a real mix of practical and inspirational talks from the brightest minds in the industry, with take-aways that can be put into action straight away when you return to the office.

Learn from the great-grandfather of responsive web design, industry pioneer John Allsopp, as well as Erika Hall (Mule Design), Nick Finck (Facebook), Zoe Mickley Gillenwater(Booking.com) and some other great speakers. They'll cover topics such as designing web animations, analytics, CSS flexbox, responsive web apps, user experience and more.

How to get the discount

To be in with a chance of snapping up one of these special price tickets, you'll need to head over to the Generate Sydney site.

Generate Sydney will take place on 5 September 2016 at Doltone House, Hyde Park, Sydney.