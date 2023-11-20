Someone spent 3 years designing these foldable coat hangers

Often the most successful product designs aren't entirely new inventions but small game-changing reformulations of things that have long exited. These ingenious folding coat hangers are the perfect example.

Sometimes you don't have space for a closet, and even some closets designed to accommodate full-size hangers aren't quite deep enough, causing clothes to rub against the door. Three years in the making, Coat Hingers, as designer Simone Giertz calls them, aim to fix that problem by folding in half to save space.

I spent three years designing foldable coat hangers. pic.twitter.com/nz8cC5RRCeNovember 16, 2023 See more

Launched as a Kickstarter project this month, Coat Hingers can be used as standard hangers or they can be folded to fit into a smaller space, though Giertz recommends using them with her own rods, which have grooves to keep the hangers aligned. She's planning to produce three different kits in four color options: charcoal, white, red and green.

Image 1 of 2 The hangers can fit much closer to a wall (Image credit: Simone Giertz) Clothes still hang straight (Image credit: Simone Giertz)

"It takes creativity to fit everything you need in a small space. Coat Hingers turn nooks and crannies into functional closets, and are a completely new way of storing clothes," the Swedish designer and YouTuber says.

The designer says the idea of the Coat Hinger came to her in Autumn of 2020 when she moved into a new house in Los Angeles and fond she didn’t have enough space for a clothes rack. She and her team went through 124 iterations to finally arrive at a design for a stainless steel coat hanger with an injection molded acetal hinge. She aims to start fulfilling orders in May 2024.

Giertz went through 124 iterations to reach the final design of her folding coat hangers (Image credit: Simone Giertz)

Giertz's first product design was the Every Day Calendar back in 2018. She has since founded the Yetch Store, which offers intriguing products such as a screwdriver ring and an intentionally incomplete jigsaw puzzle.

