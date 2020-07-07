Save £400 on this stunning gaming monitor in the Amazon Summer Sale

If you're looking to get a great gaming monitor on the cheap, we're here to help. As part of the Amazon Summer Sale, there are some great bargains to be had for creatives and gamers looking to upgrade their monitor. Two deals that have caught our eye are this deal on the HP Omen, full HD monitor that knocks £100 off, making it only £449; and the biggest single saving we've seen, £400 off the Acer Predator, ultra-high definition gaming monitor, dropping the price to £1,399.99.

We've found a range of deals on a range of gaming monitors – from the super high-end to the entry level. And these monitors are not just for gamers. Yes, that's how they're marketed, but really 'gaming monitors' simply means a monitor with great connectivity, beautiful visuals and often an immersive curved display. The monitors that we've selected below are mainly curved, but also check out our recommendations for the best ultrawide monitor.

So here are the biggest savings that we could find on brilliant quality gaming monitors, and as they're part of the Amazon Summer Sale, we know that these deals will be for a limited time only – the majority of them ending on 12 July. So get them while stocks last.

If you're still on the lookout for more deals on creative tech and gear, keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day 2020 page, which includes the latest on when Amazon's next sale will happen.

Great gaming monitors cheap: our pick of the best

Acer Predator | UHD | 27-inch | £1,799.99 | £1,399.99 at Amazon

Save £400: This is the biggest saving that we've seen on gaming monitors for the Amazon Summer Sale. The display itself is ultra-high definition, and has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and 384 individually controllable LED backlight zones, and a refresh rate revving up to 144Hz. It's one of the best gaming monitors out there!

Offer ends 12 July, or while stocks last.View Deal

HP OMEN | Full HD |24.5-inch | £549.99 | £449 at Amazon

Save £100.99: Four times faster than traditional 60 Hz monitors, this 24.5-inch Full HD display offers sharp, fluid and stutter-free images, and with a massive £100 off for a limited time, it's a great bargain to snap up now!

Offer ends 14 July, or while stocks last.View Deal

BenQ Curved Monitor | QHD | 32-inch | £469.99 | £415.99

Save £54.00: This 32-inch monitor offers 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature, and a truly immersive experience, and is enjoying a great 10% discount at the moment. Its USB-C one-cable means fast connectivity and data transfer, so no matter if it's games and films you're enjoying, they're sure to be lag-free.

Offer ends 12 July, or while stocks last.View Deal

Acer Nitro | 34-inch | Ultrawide | £649.99 | £549.99 at Amazon

Save £100: This wide monitor offers a truly immersive experience, with its 21:9 UltraWide QHD resolutions. It also boasts super quick refresh rates, meaning really smooth viewing too. For the mid-range price, this is a great monitor at a great price.

Offer ends 12 July, or while stocks last.

View Deal

Related articles: