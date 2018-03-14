Generate NY flash sale: Get 50% off tickets Thursday only

Want to attend Generate New York, the conference for web designers, but biding your time for the perfect moment to pick up some tickets? Well Thursday 15 March might just be your lucky day. For 24-hours only – running from midnight to midnight EST – we're running a 50 per cent flash sale on full-price tickets to the show, meaning you’ll only pay $224.50 for a two-day conference pass.

But don’t worry: you’ll be getting just as much bang for your reduced buck.

Get full access to conference speakers

First of all, your ticket will grant you access to conference sessions from some of the industry’s best and brightest. For example, Val Head, web animation expert, author, and design evangelist at Adobe, will be exploring the full spectrum of animation options, from CSS to React Motion, and showing which are the best fit for common UI design tasks.

Meanwhile, Abby Covert, staff information architect at Etsy, will tackle the challenges designers face merging languages and structures across multiple channels and organisations, and introduce you to tools and concepts that will strengthen your information architecture.

Crammed with talented devs and designers at the top of their game, the conference schedule also features:

Amélie Lamont, product designer, thoughtbot

Brenda Storer, front-end developer and designer, thoughtbot

Cynthia Savard Saucier, director of design, Shopify

Dan Mall, director, SuperFriendly

Daniel Schutzsmith, digital technology manager, web developer and professor, Amnesty International USA

Donna Lichaw, author, speaker and consultant, donnalichaw.com

Henri Helvetica, developer

Jason Lengstorf, developer, designer and author, IBM

Jenn Lukas, founder, Ladies in Tech

Jenn Schiffer, community engineer, Glitch.com

Joseph Palumbo, customer success expert, Media Temple

Margot Bloomstein, author and founder, Appropriate, Inc

Wes Bos, full-stack JavaScript developer

Enjoy additional perks and benefits

But your ticket doesn’t just entitle you to two days of conference sessions from these superlative industry speakers. Tickets also include:

A full-day workshop of your choice (with the three-day pass)

Lunch and refreshments every day

Goodie bag including net magazine

Free drinks at the after party

Access to videos of all the sessions

Free workshops by our sponsors in the break so you can squeeze in some extra learning

So if you want to get your hands on tickets for Generate New York 25 - 27 April 2018, don’t hesitate: get yours now.

Related articles: