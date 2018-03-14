Generate NY flash sale: Get 50% off tickets Thursday only

Want to attend Generate New York, the conference for web designers, but biding your time for the perfect moment to pick up some tickets? Well Thursday 15 March might just be your lucky day. For 24-hours only – running from midnight to midnight EST – we're running a 50 per cent flash sale on full-price tickets to the show, meaning you’ll only pay $224.50 for a two-day conference pass.
But don’t worry: you’ll be getting just as much bang for your reduced buck.
Get full access to conference speakers
First of all, your ticket will grant you access to conference sessions from some of the industry’s best and brightest. For example, Val Head, web animation expert, author, and design evangelist at Adobe, will be exploring the full spectrum of animation options, from CSS to React Motion, and showing which are the best fit for common UI design tasks.
Meanwhile, Abby Covert, staff information architect at Etsy, will tackle the challenges designers face merging languages and structures across multiple channels and organisations, and introduce you to tools and concepts that will strengthen your information architecture.
Crammed with talented devs and designers at the top of their game, the conference schedule also features:
- Amélie Lamont, product designer, thoughtbot
- Brenda Storer, front-end developer and designer, thoughtbot
- Cynthia Savard Saucier, director of design, Shopify
- Dan Mall, director, SuperFriendly
- Daniel Schutzsmith, digital technology manager, web developer and professor, Amnesty International USA
- Donna Lichaw, author, speaker and consultant, donnalichaw.com
- Henri Helvetica, developer
- Jason Lengstorf, developer, designer and author, IBM
- Jenn Lukas, founder, Ladies in Tech
- Jenn Schiffer, community engineer, Glitch.com
- Joseph Palumbo, customer success expert, Media Temple
- Margot Bloomstein, author and founder, Appropriate, Inc
- Wes Bos, full-stack JavaScript developer
Enjoy additional perks and benefits
But your ticket doesn’t just entitle you to two days of conference sessions from these superlative industry speakers. Tickets also include:
- A full-day workshop of your choice (with the three-day pass)
- Lunch and refreshments every day
- Goodie bag including net magazine
- Free drinks at the after party
- Access to videos of all the sessions
- Free workshops by our sponsors in the break so you can squeeze in some extra learning
So if you want to get your hands on tickets for Generate New York 25 - 27 April 2018, don’t hesitate: get yours now.
