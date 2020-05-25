Geometric shapes guide is completely addictive

If you're anything like us, you probably sometimes wish you'd paid a little more attention in school. Thankfully, it's never too late to learn. Not only is this infographic the perfect way for children to master geometric shapes, but it's also a handy reminder for those of us who might have forgotten a thing or two.

The complete guide to geometric shapes by AAA State of Play is illustrated in a delightful chalkboard style – perfect for little ones who are missing the classroom right now. It explores everything from one-sided to 20-sided shapes, along with information about the angles within each one. And maybe we're just big kids, but we found discovering each shape (it lost us after decadon) completely addictive. It's fascinating to see each polygon edge closer to a perfect circle with the addition of extra edges.

And then there's the names – most of us are familiar with pentagons and hexagons, but if you'd asked us to name a nineteen-sided shape before looking at this infographic, we have to admit that 'enneadecagon' might not have immediately jumped to mind. Scroll down to enjoy the infographic in all its quadrilateral glory.

(Image credit: AAA State of Play)

