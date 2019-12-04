Get 70% off Corel Painter 2019... but you'll have to be quick!

Black Friday is over, but there are still a few deals here and there. This one from B&H is a standout that's worth checking out even if you (like us) are suffering from deals fatigue. Right now you can pick up Corel Painter for 70% off – but the offer is only live for a few hours so you'll need to be VERY fast.

Corel has recently released its 2020 Painter update, but the 2019 version is still a very capable tool for digital artists – we gave it four stars in our Corel Painter 2019 review – highlights included its clear, clean interface and its impressive brush selection. In fact, the only real downside was the price. While you can pick up a copy elsewhere for below the RRP of $429, this is by far the cheapest price we've seen.

Corel Painter 2019 | 1 user license: $429 $129 at B&H

70% off: Get a boxed, multi-lingual retail edition of Corel Painter 2019 with a huge $300 off the RRP right now. It works with Windows a Mac. Hurry though, offer expires in a matter of hours.

Not quite what you want? You can still save big on Creative Cloud right now, if that will suit you better (for more alternatives check out our roundup of the best digital art software).

40% off Adobe CC All Apps: Only $29.99 / £30.34 per month

Worldwide offer! If you've been looking to invest in Adobe CC, now's a great time to sign up. Right now you Adobe has reduced the All Apps plan by 40%, taking the subscription down to just $29.99/£30.34 a month.

