Is your new 13-inch MacBook Pro randomly turning off? Here’s what to do

You've just got your hands on a brand new MacBook Pro 13". Your heart starts to race as you power up the machine and get ready to open up your favourite creative software. Then completely unexpectedly your MacBook Pro shuts down. This is exactly what has been happening with the 2019 13" MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt ports.

You switch the machine back on and notice that you still have plenty of juice left in the battery before it randomly shuts down again. This is incredibly frustrating and irritating, but don't worry you are not alone. Vigy_K reported on the Apple forum that it happened on their first 13" laptop and their replacement machine.

So, what's the problem and how can it be fixed? Apple has acknowledged the issue and released an official document that offers a quick guide on how to fix the issue. Thankfully the process is reasonably straightforward. But it isn't exactly a quick fix as you will find out by following the steps below.

01. Make sure battery is below 90%

The first thing to do is make sure that your MacBook Pro's battery is less than 90 percent charged. If it isn't then you need to wait until the battery percentage drops below 90 percent, before you can continue.

02. Connect charger and quit applications

The next steps are to connect your MacBook Pro to its power adapter and quit all open applications. Once you have done this close the lid of your MacBook to put it into Sleep mode. Now you need to leave the machine for at least eight hours. So, make sure you don't need your MacBook Pro for a while. A backup machine is always good to have and our best MacBook Pro alternatives for designers post offers some great options.

Once you have waited for eight hours all you need to do is spend just a little longer updating to the latest version of the macOS. You can find more on how to do this within Apple's how to update the software on your Mac post.

Warning: this solution might not work

Be warned though the Apple Support document doesn't guarantee that this will fix the issue, simple stating that it might help. If you are one of the unlucky ones that is still encountering random shutdowns after trying the fix you will need to contact Apple Support for further assistance.

