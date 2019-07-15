Get our favourite wireless mouse for under $40

There's no better time than Amazon Prime Day to give your desktop setup a bit of an overhaul. While it's natural to go hunting for a bargain monitor or maybe a new laptop, don't overlook your mouse when you're checking out the best Prime Day deals.

A good-quality mouse can make a world of difference to your workflow, giving you greater precision and comfort, and you'd be hard pushed to find a better desktop mouse than Logitech's MX Master 2S wireless model. It came top of our list of the best mice for designers, and in this stunning Prime Day spotlight deal you can get it with 60 per cent knocked off the asking price.

Even at full price, the MX Master 2S is a hell of an attractive proposition. It features a 4000 DPI precision sensor that tracks on almost any surface, including glass, so you're not shackled to a mouse mat, and thanks to a pair of scroll wheels you can navigate huge image files in any direction you like.

Got more than one computer in your workflow? Control them all with one mouse! (Image credit: Logitech)

It features an advanced hand-sculpted ergonomic design that supports your hand and wrist in a comfortable and natural position, and if you use more than one computer to work with then you'll love its cross-computer control option. With this you can use the MX Master 2S across up to three computers, and even copy text, images and files between them, using Logitech's FLOW technology.

The Logitech MX Master 2S connects to your computer wirelessly, using either Logitech's Unifying receiver or Bluetooth, and its rechargeable battery will keep going for up to 70 days on a single charge.

Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse: Was $79.99, now $36.99 at Amazon

Save $60: Give your desktop an upgrade by treating it to this pro wireless mouse from Logitech, featuring advanced precision tracking, ergonomic design and cross-computer control.

Get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial: US | UK | Canada | Australia | India

Remember that you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. If you're not sure it's for you in the long term, sign up for a no-strings 30-day free trial, and you can always cancel after Prime Day.

Related articles: