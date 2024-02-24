New Ghostbusters film posters have got me feeling nostalgic

The original 1984 Ghostbusters has rightly earned itself a cult following and since then there's been several attempts to revive the magic of the classic. Well now fans have an excuse to get excited again, as four new posters have been released for the latest sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

With playful references to the classic films and the promise of a star-studded cast, the posters suggest that the reboot is going to be an exciting adventure for old and new fans alike. These stylish designs are yet another example of the stunning film posters we've seen so far this year – it looks like cinema is truly back with a bang.

Old members from the original Ghostbusters and the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife cast are set to team up (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

While each poster has a unique design, they all have a distinct nostalgic feel, hinting at the revival of classic characters and creatures (even the infamous Slimer makes an appearance). The main poster is a creative reimagining of the floating head design, revealing a cast of famous faces including Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard as well as the return of classic Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

A heavy colour palette of blues and greys ties in the film's icy theme, offset by the electric red bolts of numerous proton packs. Out of the four posters, the best design (in my humble opinion) is the mini puff poster. The somewhat minimalist design features three mini marshmallow men encased in ice cubes, creating a playful yet stylish teaser for the new film. Paying homage to the original, the Ghostbusters logo has remained unchanged (besides an icy makeover for the ghost symbol), suggesting that the latest instalment will be a faithful homage to its classic predecessors.

It wouldn't be a Ghostbusters movie without the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

