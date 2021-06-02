Huawei's new tablets could be contenders for the iPad's crown

If you're on the hunt for a tablet that isn't made by Apple, Huawei could have just the thing. Set for release are two new tablets for the MatePad range – the MatePad 11 and the MatePad Pro 12.6, and it looks as if they'll have a set of features ideal for creatives on the go.

Though the MatePad line has, so far, had middling reviews, the new models will contain some significant upgrades, which could make them worth considering – especially at the reasonable price points we've come to expect from Huawei. Want something different? Compare our best drawing tablet picks, and look out for bargains on our Amazon Prime Day deals post, and our Apple Amazon Prime Day post, too.

The Huawei MatePad 11 has a bigger screen with supercharged resolution (Image credit: Huawei)

So why could these tablets be good options for creatives? Well, the displays are pretty impressive – a vital part of creating digital art and design. With both models, you'll get an enlarged screen of 10.95-inches (a significant upgrade from the previous model, which had a 9.70-inch display). Crucially though, the resolution has also been supercharged to an impressive 2560x1600, which is more than comparable to the 11-inch iPad Pro's 2388x1668. And the 12.6 even gives you the highest screen-to-body ratio out there.

Of course, the stylus capability will be a big consideration for creatives and we're happy to report that the Huwaei M-Pencil has been consistently well-reviewed. It pairs automatically and charges wirelessly – much like the Apple Pencil. It has even has double-tap and, crucially for artists, supports tilt-sensitivity.

There's also a brand-new operating system onboard, in the form of HarmonyOS and new Snapdragon chips in the 10.8 and 11 – the 12.6 carries the higher-end Kirin 9000E.

The homescreen is different, too (Image credit: Huawei)

As well as all that, the battery life is lengthy enough at between 10 and 12 hours and there's a smart magnetic keyboard so you can extend the use of the tablet even further. The MatePad Pro 12.6 has a whopping eight speakers and three rear camera lenses, too, which is a first for Huawei.

All in all, we have high hopes for this tablet, and think it could be a mid-price contender for the iPad. Of course, we haven't had our hands on the tablet yet, so we can't give a real-life opinion, but we can't wait to try it out. Want to compare it to the whole iPad range? See our iPad model list.

