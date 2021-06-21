Get 25% off the best Huion drawing tablet this Prime Day!

We've already seen plenty of brilliant drawing tablet deals this Prime day. From budget options to pro gear, there are lots of bargains to be snapped up for digital creatives. But this Huion deal might just be the best.

Right now, you can save a whopping 25% on the Huion H610 Pro V2, bringing the price down to just $39.99. The H610 Pro is our best Huion drawing tablet, and it was already fantastic value. It's a perfect option for beginners, and a no-brainer with 25% off. For a roundup of our favourite offers available today, take a look at the best Prime Day deals.

Huion H610 Pro V2: $53 $40 at Amazon

Save 25%: Right now you can get a quarter off our favourite Huion tablet. The Huion H610 Pro is a brilliant graphics tablet and our choice for the best overall Huion drawing tablet. It's a versatile device with a nice range of features – including eight express keys and 16 soft keys, and a 10 x 6.25-inch working area. A steal at $40!

Deal ends: 21 June 06:40 (PT)View Deal

Huion Kamvas 22 Plus: $554 $443 at Amazon

Save 20%: This is a fine budget alternative to more expensive tablets like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro or Wacom Cintiq 22. Complete with a digital pen PW517 stylus, which provides 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and a highly stable drawing experience, the Kamvas Pro 22 offers a gorgeous drawing experience. And with a saving of over $100, it's too good to miss!

Deal ends: 21 June 06:50 (PT)View Deal

Huion Inspiroy 22 Plus: $67 $43 at Amazon

Save 20%: This is another brilliantly priced Huion tablet, offering a tilt function battery-free stylus and 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity. For just over $40, you can't go wrong.

Deal ends: 21 June 06:50 (PT)View Deal

