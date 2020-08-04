New Apple iMac concept revealed – and we need it now.

Our hopes of seeing a brand new iMac last month were dashed during Apple's WWDC conference, with the company revealing no new hardware. That means we have longer to wait to see if recent rumours of an iPad Pro-inspired iMac will come true – but one graphic designer has shared a concept of what it could look like (and we need it right now).

The iMac is already our best computer for graphic design, but the updated version could end up blowing 2019's model out of the water. We've heard that it could borrow elements of the iPad Pro's design language, including thinner bezels and flat edges – and Daniel Bautista's concept shows exactly that. But he's thrown in some extra features that make the device even more exciting.

(Image credit: Daniel Bautista)

"Many users want a design with an edge-to-edge screen similar to devices like the iPhone X and the iPad Pro," Bautista says on his Behance page. With an almost paper-thin, iPad Pro-inspired body and tiny bezels around the display, it certainly looks like the most contemporary yet immersive iMac screen we've ever seen.

The concept includes wireless charging built into the the iMac (Image credit: Daniel Bautista )

One of our favourite details in Bautista's design is the inclusion of wireless charging, which is built directly into the iMac's stand. Not only does this look incredibly convenient for iPhone and AirPods users, but it also addresses what we recently called Apple's worst ever design decision. If wireless charging was added to Apple's Magic Mouse, it could be elegantly charged via the iMac itself, instead of needing to be flipped upside-down to accommodate a Lightning cable.

The whole setup (Image credit: Daniel Bautista )

The concept also includes another recently rumoured feature: Face ID. This would be a particularly useful upgrade for the iMac – while the MacBook range includes Touch ID for unlocking the device and ApplePay, the iMac currently relies on entering a password, since the wireless keyboard isn't powerful enough to house the tech. Speaking of the keyboard, Bautista throws in another much-requested feature for good measure: backlit keys.

Time will tell whether we're in store for an iMac refresh soon, but if it ended up looking anything like Bautista's concept, we think it'd be a very welcome update for digital artists. In the meantime, the current iMac is our best computer for video editing as well as graphic design. Check out today's best deals below, and don't forget to swing by the Apple Back to School Sale for a rare deal direct from Apple itself, or bookmark our Apple Black Friday hub for more offers later in the year.

