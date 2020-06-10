Apple's 2020 iMac could look like a giant iPad Pro

With Apple's WWDC event just around the corner (albeit in online-only form this year), rumours are rife about what products might appear during the presentation on 22 June. With the focus of WWDC normally on software, we can safely expect to see our first glimpses of iOS 14 and macOS 10.16. But new leaks suggest some exciting hardware updates could also be coming our way.

According to Apple leaker Sonny Dickson (below), the company plans to reveal a brand new iMac, with an updated design inspired by the iPad Pro. This suggests an all-screen design with much thinner bezels. The 2019 iMac is already our best computer for graphic design, but with an even more immersive display, this new model sounds guaranteed to bump it from the top spot.

New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion driveJune 9, 2020

As well as the edge-to-edge display, Dickson says the new iMac will feature AMD Navi graphics and an Apple T2 Security Chip. It will also do away with the mechanical fusion hard drive, in favour of entirely flash storage.

Could the new iMac resemble the Pro Display XDR? (Image credit: Apple)

While we don't know what display size to expect, smaller bezels should mean more screen real estate, which will no doubt make the new iMac an enticing proposition for digital artists. "Don't be wrong about this," one Twitter user replied to Dickson, while another adds, "If this is real, my wallet is about to get lighter".

Apple's Pro Display XDR for the Mac Pro also features tiny bezels, so perhaps the new iMac will resemble the 2019 monitor (above). At $4,999 (plus $999 for a stand), though, that monitor costs almost four times the price of the basic iMac, so we can't see its high dynamic range making its way to the 2020 iMac – not without a significant price jump, at least.

While new products are usually announced during Apple's keynote presentation on the first day of WWDC, the online-only event will be taking place from 22 - 26 June, via the Apple Developer app. But you don't have to wait until then to get hold of an incredibly powerful iMac – check out today's best deals below.

