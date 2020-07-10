ImagineFX is back on the newsstand!

With the lifting of restrictions across the world we’re very excited to announce that ImagineFX magazine is back on the newsstand! And what an issue to return with, because we are taking a look at how to be a happy artist. We speak with a group of professional artists who explain how they find happiness and wellbeing in their work. It’s an uplifting read.

Elsewhere in the magazine we celebrate the artists who not only inspire but also actively add positively to their work. We’re sure you’ll agree that our cover artist Ejiwa ‘Edge’ Ebenebe fits the bill with her gorgeous and colourful painting. Isn’t it amazing?

Also inside, there are character design tips, Blender workflow advice and a stunning feature on the artwork from The Last of Us Part II. We also continue our quest to find the Artist of the Year - make sure you submit your work. PLUS we’re giving away a 164-page ImagineFX Annual book worth £6.99, which has over 20 hours of pro video tuition.

This issue is on sale in the UK today and will reach overseas in the coming weeks. If you are still not venturing outside, please visit our online store to order your copy for home delivery. See below for more information on the digital and print options available to get hold of ImagineFX.

You’ll see just some of the many highlights in this issue below.

Paint an uplifting floral portrait

Artist Ejiwa ‘Edge’ Ebenebe reveals how she paints ImagineFX’s cover art for issue 190 (Image credit: Ejiwa Ebenebe)

Ejiwa ‘Edge’ Ebenebe reveals how she utilises whimsical and ornate flower elements to create a joyful, colourful portrait in Clip Studio Paint.

The Last of Us Part II concept art and workshop

We go behind the scenes at One Pixel Brush to see their work on The Last of Us Part II (Image credit: One Pixel Brush)

We speak with Shaddy Safadi, the engaging art director and head of one Pixel Brush all about his team’s incredible concept art work on one of the most eagerly awaited games of 2020. Also, concept artist Balázs Ágoston shows his 2D and 3D process for an environment for The Last of Us in a step-by-step workshop.

How to be happy as an artist

Follow tips on how to be a happy creative in the latest issue of ImagineFX (Image credit: Jesper Ejsing. ImagineFX 190)

You don't have to suffer for your art. Leading creatives share how their art makes them happy and offer tips on how you can be more at peace with your work.

19 Blender workflow tips

Blender, the free 3D tool is a must-have piece of kit for artists (Image credit: Future)

Follow Brandon Hix and Kjartan Tysdal’s guide to getting more out of Blender, including optimizing your workflow and sculpting advice.

How to get hold of ImagineFX

You'll find us in major news outlets and magazine retailers in the UK, Europe, America and Australia. There are a limited number if ImagineFX print editions available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices). We deliver to over 100 countries. Check here to see if we deliver to you.

Alternatively, you can access us instantly through theses digital options:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket mags (multi-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

Follow us on Instagram for the latest art news and latest editions.