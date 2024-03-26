Android users are mocking the latest iOS 18 rumour

We expect iOS 18 to be released in time for the Apple iPhone 16, and we're starting to hear rumours about what the update might include. However, one of the latest suggestions has elicited a few sniggers from the Android community.

The rumour is that iOS 18 will finally give iPhone users a little more freedom to customise the arrangement of app icons on the Home Screen. It's been suggested that this will include the ability to leave blank spaces, rows, and columns (see all the latest in our round up of iPhone 16 rumours.

Sources: iOS 18 Lets Users Customize Layout of Home Screen App Icons https://t.co/VrIU9gytWz pic.twitter.com/ZupJB1mjBFMarch 24, 2024 See more

As noted by MacRumors Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that iOS 18 will give iPhones a more customizable Home Screen without having to resort to third party apps to create blank app icons in order to create spaces. This will expand on the customisation options already introduced for the Lock Screen.

Some Apple users are hopeful, saying they've been waiting for a convenient 'official' way to do this without using the 'blank png trick'. But Android fans are in hysterics.

"Can you imagine that in 2024 on iOS you can't arrange some icons on the screen?," one person wrote on X. "You mean Apple hasn't had that until now and Android has had it for 10+ years?," someone else added. "iOS 18 aka Android," was another comment.

Someone suggested the move was actually very brave for Apple. "Everyone always jokes about the whole 'courage' bit in Apple keynotes, but this change would undoubtedly be the most courageous thing they’ve done. How could they announce it without feeling severe embarrassment? That takes bravery. That takes courage."

And some Apple users aren't convinced by the apparent belated functionality either. "Why not just let us put them where we want rather than fill up blank spaces to move icons around? Why the more complicated solution?" one person asked.

There's no official news on iOS 18, but based on previous years, we expect an announcement at Apple's annual WWDC in June with a release to follow in around September. Other rumoured updates include new generative AI features potentially powered by Google's Gemini, and RCS support for the Messages app.

Can't wait? See the best iPhone 15 prices in your region below.