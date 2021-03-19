There's a ton of deals on 2020 iPads this weekend

This weekend is the perfect time to upgrade your iPad. With prices to rival the biggest sales of the year, Amazon has a whole bunch of unmissable deals across the iPad 2020, available in the US and the UK.

Looking for an iPad in the US? Snap up this brand new 10.2-inch iPad for under $300, and check out the deals across the iPad Air and iPad Pro. For those in the UK, you can save a very-nice-indeed £100 on the beast of an Apple iPad Pro (2020), reduced from £1,269 to £1,167.54 at Amazon (there are also deals on less weighty models if this is a bit much for you).

For these deals, and more, see the goodies we've found for you below (for more, see our best Apple deals post). To get fully kitted out, grab yourself an iPad stylus from our guide.

The US deals are at the top

MacBook and iPad deals: US

Apple iPad (2020): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30: The entry-level iPad is already Apple's most affordable tablet, so with this extra $30 off you've got a total bargain. We've seen offers before on the 2020, 10.2in iPad with Wi-Fi and 32GB SSD and they always go quickly, so you'd better act fast. Want more space? Amazon has a deal on the 128GB models in Space Grey and Silver, too.



Apple iPad Air (2020): $749 $679.99 at Amazon

Save $69: Get the 10.9in iPad Air 2020 with 256GB and Wi-Fi with a tasty discount. With gorgeous Liquid Retina display and the lightning-fast A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, the Air is a real beauty. Also available with $40 off is the 64GB version – and these discounts run across ALL colour options, too.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020): $999 $949

Save $50: Want something meatier? You can save $50 on a brand new 2020, 12.9in iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB. With Apple Pencil support and a super-fast A12Z processor, this is a fantastic price on this popular tablet. Be sure to click through the size and colour options on the iPad Pro 2020, as there are deals on most.

MacBook and iPad deals: UK

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £1,269 £1,167.54 at Amazon

Save up to £101: There's over £100 off this beast of an 11in, Wi-Fi, 1TB iPad Pro in silver. It has edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, an incredible A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine, plus a host of other benefits. There are discounts across the range so be sure to click through to different colour and capacity options.



Apple iPad Air (2020): £579 £550 at Amazon

Save £29: The 10.9in iPad Air 2020 with 256GB and Wi-Fi has a handy discount right now. Get stunning Liquid Retina display and the lightning-fast A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for less. There are offers across the capacity and colour options so click through to check them out.View Deal

Want something a bit different? See the deals we've found below.

