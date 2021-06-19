Pre-Prime Day sales: Save £100 on the brand new iPad Pro M1!

The new iPad Pros with M1 chips caused quite a stir on their release earlier this year, and with good reason, too. These super-charged tablets became better than ever with some upgrades to features such as the camera and display. The only problem with the 2021 iPad Pros is their price tag, they are eye-wateringly expensive.

That's why we were delighted to see a few discounts creeping in in recent weeks. Most have been small, but there's currently £109 off the iPad Pro 12.9-inch – the WiFi, 2TB version now costs £1,889. Still expensive? Yes, but cheaper than the asking price, and worth snapping up we reckon.

Elsewhere, there are more deals on the iPad Air, iPad and iPad mini in the UK. See below for details. If you want even more Apple deals over Prime Day (21-22 June), then keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day Apple deals roundup.

iPad Pro (M1, 2021, Wi-Fi): £1,999 £1,889 at Amazon

Save £109.94: One of the biggest, best iPad Pros you can currently get is this 12.9-inch M1 2021 model with 2TB storage. It's WiFi only, but there's currently almost £110 off! Other models have sold out so act quickly, as this is the best deal we've seen on the iPad Pro.

iPad Pro (M1, 2021, Wi-Fi): £849 £814 at Amazon

Save £34: If you're after a slightly smaller iPad Pro, this 11-inch 256GB should be ideal. We know that £34 isn't the biggest saving, and there was slightly more off this model last week, but if you want an iPad Pro and you want it now, this is a great option.

iPad Air (2020): £709 £679 at Amazon

Save £29: The price on this iPad Air (2020) is fluctuating – earlier in the week it was down to £629. This is one to bookmark and check back later to see if it drops over Prime Day. This model has 64GB storage, WiFi and Cellular and a gorgeous 10.9-inch display.

iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 2020): £579 £552 at Amazon

Save £26: Of course, not everyone wants the Cellular version of the iPad Air. So here's currently the best Amazon price on the same 2020 model, with just Wi-Fi. Still 64GB storage, still 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and still super fast with its A14 Bionic chip.

iPad Air (2019) - Renewed: £368 £338.95 at Amazon

Save £30: If you don't mind not having the latest model of the iPad Air, and you don't mind about it being Renewed, you can pick up a real bargain. This 64GB WiFi model is less than £350. Other storage options are also available.

iPad (2020): £329 £299 at Amazon

Save £30: There are savings to be had on the 2020 10.2-inch iPad (WiFi, 32GB) too. This silver, 8th generation iPad is ideal for entry level users, and is currently £30 off. We can't imagine it dropping much lower over Prime Day.

If you want more context on these models, then see our iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M1) review, or our iPad model list.

Haven't seen an iPad deal that you like yet? Well, we've put together some other great discounts below, wherever you are in the world (Note: refurbished models are included).

For more great Prime Day deals, see our sister site TechRadar's Prime Day hub.

