Apple's 2021 iPad Pro release date just leaked (and we're confused)

While we know that we can preorder the incredible new M1 iPad Pro from this Friday, Apple has been characteristically coy about when the device will actually be released. Apple's website currently states it will be available "in the second half of May" – but the exact release date might have just leaked.

According to reputed Apple leaker Jon Prosser (below), the 11-inch model will be released on 22 May, but the larger 12.9-inch version will emerge a day earlier on 21 May. Why Apple would want to stagger the release by 24 hours is anyone's guess – but it sounds like it'll be less than a month until our best drawing tablets roundup welcomes a new arrival or two.

Kinda weird... but this is what I’m hearing 🤔iPad Pro launch11” - May 2212.9” - May 21April 26, 2021 See more

While Apple has been known to release similar products at different times (the iPhone 12 and 12 mini were released a month apart thanks to pandemic-related supply chain issues), the decision to release the two 2021 iPad Pro models a day apart is... odd? Prosser himself even refers to the dates as "kinda weird".

Stranger still is that 22 May is a Saturday – a day that Apple doesn't usually release new products. With Friday being a much more common day for the company to put out new tech (Apple's AirTags arrive this Friday, for example), we'd say 21 May is the much likelier of the two dates.

The new iPad pro sounds pretty incredible (Image credit: Apple)

The addition of the Mac range's M1 chip was one of our biggest surprises from the Apple event last week. And with the first ever LED display on an iPad, the 12.9-inch model could be a game changer for digital artists looking to get the most out of the best iPad apps.

That said, last year's iPad Pro is still a mighty piece of kit – and with a new model on the way next month, there are already some great offers to be found on the 2020 version. Check out today's best iPad Pro deals below.

