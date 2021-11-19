This is the best price we've seen on the latest iPad Pro

Here at Creative Bloq, we absolutely love the latest iPad Pros, and we love a good Black Friday deal, so we were delighted to discover that B&H Photo are currently offering $100 off the best iPad Pro available right now – the iPad Pro (M1) 12.9-inch (2021) – taking the price down to $999.

We gave the iPad Pro (M1) 2021 12.9-inch 4.5 stars when we reviewed it earlier in the year. With its super-speedy chip and souped up camera, it's ideal for creative work (and play). It's so good, in fact, that we called it "the most flexible creative tool on the planet".

Of course, iPad Pros are even more tempting when you're not paying the full price, and $999 is the lowest offer we've seen on this model. It's not just B&H offering money off the latest iPad Pros, either. There are some really decent deals around, and they're available across the pond, too. See more below, or check our iPad Black Friday or Apple Black Friday deals posts for more offers on the tech giant's kit.

Black Friday iPad Pro deals: US

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021): $1,099 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021): $1,099 $999 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This Space Grey iPad Pro with an M1 chip has 128GB of storage and is Wi-Fi only. B&H Photo says there's a 'limited supply as this price', but if this offer is sold out, Amazon is also offering the same deal.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021): $1,399 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021): $1,399 $1,249 at B&H Photo

Save $150: If you want a bit more storage, then there are even bigger savings to be had on this 512GB Space Grey model (also Wi-Fi only). Depending on what you use your iPad for, the extra room could be well worth it.

Black Friday iPad Pro deals: UK

iPad Pro 11-inch (2021): £749 iPad Pro 11-inch (2021): £749 £699 at Amazon

Save £50: The iPad Pro 11-inch is a hugely capable device, and a bit more portable than its bigger sister. Amazon is offering $50 off this 128GB model with WiFi, and this is the second lowest price ever (there was £50 more off in July).

Not quite what you're looking for? See the deals in your region below.

Read more: