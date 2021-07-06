Exciting new iPhone 13 feature could be great news for your AirPods

We've already heard plenty about the upcoming iPhone 13, with leaks hinting at incremental upgrades to everything from the camera to the display. As for actual new features, news has been a little thin on the ground – but if new rumours are to be believed, one of the most sought-after features might finally be coming to the iPhone.

New reports suggest the iPhone 13 will feature a larger MagSafe wireless charging coil on the back of the device – which could mean reverse charging is finally on the way. This could potentially allow the phone to wirelessly charge accessories such as, yep, AirPods. Because what use are the best wireless headphones when they've run out of juice?

MagSafe could come into its own this year (Image credit: Apple)

The larger coil was revealed in a new video (below) from seasoned Apple leaker EverythingApplePro, who claims that it could suggest several improvements to MagSafe, including stronger magnets and improved heat management.

Stronger magnets can only be a good thing – you might recall that MagSafe didn't have the most auspicious start on the iPhone 12 last year. From wallets that fall off to damage-prone cases, the tech isn't without its flaws. But 2021 could be the year that MagSafe really starts to stick.

MagSafe hasn't had the most auspicious start (Image credit: Apple)

But the most tantalising suggestion is that the larger coil could be designed to accommodate reverse charging. The ability to charge up AirPods or indeed an Apple Watch on the go could be a lifesaver, especially if you've forgotten to pack one of the best power banks on your travels.

Time will tell whether reverse charging is finally coming to the iPhone, but even if it doesn't make it this time, the next generation of Apple smartphones is already sounding pretty impressive – here's every iPhone 13 leak in one place. Speaking of impressive, have you heard of the iPhone 12? It's a brilliant iPhone with the added benefit that it actually exists right now – check out today's best deals below.

