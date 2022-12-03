This must-see video shares how to improve your iPhone battery life

If you feel like iPhone battery life isn't performing as well as it should, you'll want to take a look at this video. As smartphones get more powerful, batteries can struggle to keep up, leaving you high and dry without power when you need it. But for those who have recently upgraded to iOS 16, there's a load of stuff you can do to make your battery last longer – and this short video explains some options you might not have thought of.

There are loads of features that can you can probably do without during your daily routine, and the makers of this video have highlighted one particular bugbear, revealing what they think is the number one iPhone battery killer. Check out the video below (and don't miss our best smartphones roundup if you need a new phone).

David and David from Payette Forward (opens in new tab) have been picking apart iOS 16.1 and come up with 24 tips that can keep iPhone battery going for longer. In the video above, they highlight some fairly obvious ones, like turning off the always-on display. But there are some more hidden options that you might not have considered, such as limiting the frame rate when playing videos and digging in to location sharing settings. They even suggest that restarting your phone once a week can help with iPhone battery life too. There's a lot to experiment with here, and a lot of it is genuinely useful – plus, there are more suggestions down in the comments section.

It's been a week of Apple charging-based excitement, as we have also discovered this awesome secret charging update built into the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Factor in these tips, and you should be well positioned to get more out of your iPhone. If you're still looking to buy a new iPhone, see our roundups of the best iPhone 14 prices and the best iPhone 14 cases, or see the options below.

