Pantone's Colour of the Year is here (and so are the weird products)

As someone wise once said, three things are certain in life: death, taxes and the Pantone Colour of the Year. Once again, the colour authority has chosen a new hue to represent the year ahead – and this time it's Magenta.

'Viva Magenta' (PANTONE 18-1750) is a "powerful and empowering red," designed to promote "pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint." And of course, a bunch of officially licensed Viva Magenta products are now available. (Check out our guide to colour theory if you're looking for more inspiration.)

"In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real, says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director at Pantone. "PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known."

But one of the most curious aspects of any Pantone Colour of the Year announcement is always the tie-in products (opens in new tab). This year there are plenty of them – and they're as random as ever. We have a Motorola smartphone. Some sneakers. Some wallpaper. Some gin. And, of course, a rowing machine. Check them out in all their magenta glory:

Image 1 of 5 The Hydrow Wave Rower in Viva Magenta (Image credit: Pantone) The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta (Image credit: Pantone) Cariuma sneakers in Viva Magenta (Image credit: Pantone) Spoonflower wallpaper (Image credit: Pantone) (Image credit: Pantone)

It's certainly an interesting shade – when was the last time you saw a Magenta iPhone? And any colour that "galvanises our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength," sounds good to us. One thing's for sure, Viva Magenta is a lot more fun than last year's shade.

