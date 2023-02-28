Apple's rumoured iPhone SE 4 design makes little sense

It was happening, then it wasn't happening, and now it's happening again. Just a few weeks after we reported that Apple had ditched plans to release an iPhone SE 4, new reports are suggesting it's back on. But if the rumoured design becomes a reality, I won't be first in line.

According to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, along with a similar flat-edged design to the iPhone 14. Which, given how the iPhone SE has always prioritised pocketability so far, doesn't make a whole lot of sense. (Small hands? Check out the best iPhone 13 mini deals.)

The iPhone SE 4 could look a lot like the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Apple)

While the reported addition of the notch and flat-edges will certainly be welcome to budget-conscious iPhone fans who'd prefer a design that isn't straight out of 2014, it's disappointing that Apple apparently isn't taking this opportunity to revive the iPhone mini form factor. Sure, the mini didn't sell great, but it was never a budget device – and let's not forget, the new iPhone 14 Plus ain't doing great either.

I would have loved to see the next iPhone SE be based on the iPhone 13 mini, but I think this rumor proves that Apple has zero interest in smaller phones anymore. The demand just doesn't seem to be there despite a vocal minority. https://t.co/KTtdMLZD98February 27, 2023 See more

"I was hoping they would base the SE 4 on the iPhone 13 mini. I know the mini was not a huge seller, but there are people (most of my family) that prefer a smaller phone," one MacRumors (opens in new tab) forum member comments, while another adds, "They should repackage the iPhone mini with updated specs."

Indeed, if the iPhone SE 4 does go with a 6,1-inch dplsay, it could be the final nail in the coffin for the mini form factor. For those of us who don't feel the need to carry an IMAX display in our pocket, the loss of the mini is sad news indeed, especially with awesome mini iPhone SE 4 concepts like this doing the rounds.

Sounds like this fan-made iPhone SE 4 concept won't become a reality (Image credit: svetapple.sk)

Of course, like all Apple rumours, this one might turn out to be entirely untrue. But it sure does seem like the mini's days are done. If you're all about the big screen, check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.

