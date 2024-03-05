Leaked Apple iPhone SE 4 design looks like mashup of iPhones past

By Daniel John
published

But fans of the iPhone mini might be disappointed.

iPhone SE 4 concept
A fan-made concept for the iPhone SE 4 (Image credit: @concept_central via X)

Like the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Switch 2, the iPhone SE 4 is one of tech's most on-again-off-again rumours of the last few years. For the last few months the budget iPhone was said to be dead in the water – but new reports suggest it's back, and with a familiar design to boot.

CAD renders of the device have leaked, revealing a design with an iPhone 14-esque body, an iPhone 13-esque notch an iPhone 15-esque USB-C port and an iPhone SE 3-esque camera cutout. In other words, yes, it looks like a bit of a Frankenphone.

iPhone se 4 cad renders

iPhone SE 4 CAD renders show a familiar design (Image credit: 91mobiles)

With its flat edges and notch, the front looks a dead ringer for 2023's iPhone 14, whereas the single camera cutout on the back places the rear very much in standard iPhone SE territory (that single lens makes it a hard sell for those looking for the best camera phones). And with Apple essentially being strong-armed into replacing Lightning with USB-C last year, it's hardly surprising to see a USB-C port. 

But while it might sound like the best of several worlds, there's one past model some users will be disappointed to see the SE 4 doesn't take inspiration from. Fans of the iPhone mini have been crossing their tiny fingers that the discontinued mini might live on in the form of the next SE. For a while the precedent was for Apple to preserve its more diminutive designs in this way, but alas, it seems the SE 4 proves once and for all that the 'S' in 'SE' doesn't stand for 'small'. 

Time will tell when (or even whether) the iPhone SE 4 will become a reality. In the meantime, for the lowdown on the latest and greatest iOS experience, take a look at our iPhone 15 Pro review.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

