Is VR the future of design?

The brand new edition of Computer Arts, issue 263, which hits the newsstand today, explores the future of 2017's hottest trend, honing in on cutting-edge headsets and groundbreaking VR experiences.
Get Computer Arts issue 263 here
Plus! We reveal how to get more from print with advice from three top freelance designers.
Elsewhere, discover how short, intensive design courses are providing an alternative to traditional university degrees.
Also inside Computer Arts 263
- Part two of Matt Jones' tutorial on creating art toys
- How Metafizzy created a logo that works in 3D for RGB Games
- Zena Bruges gives advice on hiring interns
- Three designers critique Grey London's speculative rebrand of WWF
- Illustrator Lucille Clerc shares the secrets of her mythical screenprints
- The best new design, illustration and motion work from around the world, and much more
Save up to 47% on Computer Arts
Great news: you can save up to 47% on the world's leading graphic design and illustration magazine – and get 20% off Adobe's Creative Cloud Photography Plan – with a subscription to Computer Arts. Simply head over to MyFavouriteMagazines and choose between the print, digital or special bundle subscription options.