Topics

Is VR the future of design?

By () Graphic design  

The new issue of Computer Arts – on sale now – explores the future of 2017's hottest trend.

The brand new edition of Computer Arts, issue 263, which hits the newsstand today, explores the future of 2017's hottest trend, honing in on cutting-edge headsets and groundbreaking VR experiences.

Get Computer Arts issue 263 here

How VR is being used to increase empathy

How VR is being used to increase empathy

Plus! We reveal how to get more from print with advice from three top freelance designers.

Elsewhere, discover how short, intensive design courses are providing an alternative to traditional university degrees. 

Also inside Computer Arts 263

Freelancer's guide to print

Freelancer's guide to print
  • Part two of Matt Jones' tutorial on creating art toys
  • How Metafizzy created a logo that works in 3D for RGB Games
  • Zena Bruges gives advice on hiring interns
  • Three designers critique Grey London's speculative rebrand of WWF
  • Illustrator Lucille Clerc shares the secrets of her mythical screenprints
  • The best new design, illustration and motion work from around the world, and much more
Image 1 of 4

The Collected Works' new identity for HIV/AIDS charity Red Hot

The Collected Works' new identity for HIV/AIDS charity Red Hot
Image 2 of 4

Florence Blanchard on how her scientific background influences her work

Florence Blanchard on how her scientific background influences her work
Image 3 of 4

Adrian Shaughnessy asks whether designers will be replaced by robots

Adrian Shaughnessy asks whether designers will be replaced by robots
Image 4 of 4

Tom Manning looks at how to be more interesting than Netflix

Tom Manning looks at how to be more interesting than Netflix

Save up to 47% on Computer Arts

Great news: you can save up to 47% on the world's leading graphic design and illustration magazine – and get 20% off Adobe's Creative Cloud Photography Plan – with a subscription to Computer Arts. Simply head over to  MyFavouriteMagazines and choose between the print, digital or special bundle subscription options.

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles