Is VR the future of design?

The brand new edition of Computer Arts, issue 263, which hits the newsstand today, explores the future of 2017's hottest trend, honing in on cutting-edge headsets and groundbreaking VR experiences.

How VR is being used to increase empathy

Plus! We reveal how to get more from print with advice from three top freelance designers.

Elsewhere, discover how short, intensive design courses are providing an alternative to traditional university degrees.

Also inside Computer Arts 263

Freelancer's guide to print

Part two of Matt Jones' tutorial on creating art toys

How Metafizzy created a logo that works in 3D for RGB Games

Zena Bruges gives advice on hiring interns

Three designers critique Grey London's speculative rebrand of WWF

Illustrator Lucille Clerc shares the secrets of her mythical screenprints

The best new design, illustration and motion work from around the world, and much more

Image 1 of 4 The Collected Works' new identity for HIV/AIDS charity Red Hot Image 2 of 4 Florence Blanchard on how her scientific background influences her work Image 3 of 4 Adrian Shaughnessy asks whether designers will be replaced by robots Image 4 of 4 Tom Manning looks at how to be more interesting than Netflix

