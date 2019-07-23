ITV lets 52 different designers loose on its branding

There's more to ITV than Broadchurch and... whatever else is on ITV. The British free-to-air channel also has a creative side, as seen in this new batch of experimental idents made by artists and designers, which start rolling out today.

These idents see the channel's logo design taken in some strange and fascinating directions. The project is part of ITV Creates, which got 52 different artists and designers play with the channel's branding.

Why 52? That's how many weeks there are in a year, meaning that each ident will get seven days in the limelight as they help to break up the scheduled programming and adverts. The first month's creations all showcase the talents of students and up-and-coming designers. Get a taste of what to expect in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 MA Graphic Art student Ash Kayser made this blocky ident (Image credit: ITV) Image 2 of 4 A group of fine art students from Arts University Bournemouth created this sleek and textured identity (Image credit: ITV) Image 3 of 4 Art student and former scientist Brandon Saunders created this circuit-like ident (Image credit: ITV) Image 4 of 4 These henna hands reflect the offering which ITV gives to its audience (Image credit: ITV)

Kicking off the creative idents is a beautiful henna design drawn on eight pairs of hands, which symbolise an offering. This ident was made by junior creatives at Saatchi & Saatchi, Emily Downing and Olivia Weston. Find out more in the video below.

The following weeks will see the work of students from Newcastle University, Arts University Bournemouth, the University of West England, and Manchester Metropolitan University take to the air.

"ITV Creates is a dream project to curate," artistic director and curator Charlie Levine said in a press statement. While curating the work for this project, Levine had to keep in mind that the artists were briefed to customise the ITV logo in any way they wished.

"Being able to showcase some of the best UK wide art talent is a rare opportunity and one that I have thoroughly enjoyed – I feel ITV Creates is a real snapshot of what is happening in the arts right now," Levine adds.

"It has been a priority to make the 52 artists representative and for the project to broadcast a selection of different art approaches, styles and missions."

For a full look into the new talent behind this month's idents, head on over to the ITV Creates page.

