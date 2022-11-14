Ingenious new TV show poster drives the internet wild

By Daniel Piper
published

Look a little closer at those glitches.

Elpis TV show poster
(Image credit: Yuni Yoshida)

For years now, design fans have been bemoaning a lack of originality in film and TV posters, and with so many designs adhering to the standard 'floating heads' formula, it's easy to see why. But every now and again something truly inventive comes along – and this new Japanese crime show poster is exactly that.

Elpis: Hope or Disaster is a new crime drama which explores both a real-life false conviction scandal, as well as the experience of female reporters in Japan’s male-dominated newsrooms. And the poster is going down a storm on Reddit. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best print ads ever.)

At first glance, it looks like the poster features the three main characters, each distorted at the edges by some CRT screen-esque static. But look at little closer, and you'll see that it isn't static at all. In fact, these are piles of papers, notebooks and pencils, all colour-matched to the photos of the cast.

"Holy sh*t! So this is all (or mostly) in-camera? That’s even cooler!!" One Redditor exclaims, "Finally, some actual design porn," (this is all in the r/DesignPorn channel, by the way).

A post shared by 吉田ユニ　YUNI YOSHIDA (@yuni_yoshida) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

The poster is the work of Yuni Yoshida, whose artworks often play with our perceptions of ordinary objects. You can see more examples over on Yoshida's Instagram page (above).

Indeed, in a world of underwhelming film and TV posters, it's always exciting to see some genuinely inventive visuals. Like the beautiful Dune poster and that ingenious road safety ad, Yoshida's Elpis poster is guaranteed to make you double-take.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

