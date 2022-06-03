Can you spot the crown in this Queen's Jubilee illustration?

If you're in the UK or have seen even the smallest amount of news from the UK this week, you will probably have noticed that a certain someone is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. The country has been gifted the weekend off to celebrate, and what better way is there to spend the bank holiday weekend than taking part in some Jubilee-themed games?

A company has shared a brainteaser that asks participants to try and spot the crown among busy Jubilee celebrations. The design is fit for a Queen with its vibrant and smiley illustration of a street party outside Buckingham Palace – but can you spot her Majesty's jewels and beat the 29-second record? Take a look below. Fancy creating your very own royal-themed illustration? Then why not download Illustrator and get designing your own jubilant Jubilee teaser.

Can you spot the crown? Click top right to enlarge the image (Image credit: CIPHR)

If you haven't spotted the crown, then we advise that you have a look at each of the balloons in the illustration. Once you've found her Majesty's crown, HR software company CIPHR (opens in new tab), which made the illustration, challenges you to also find the key, butterfly and heart that are also hidden in the image.

If you can't spot any of the hidden treasures, then just scroll down to have a look at all the answers (WARNING! don't scroll down if you haven't given up on finding them yourself!) If you did find them all, then well done! The hidden items are fun to find, but the illustration is also lovely to look at with all the smiling, celebrating faces, with a nice illustrative style.

Did you beat the 29 second record? (Image credit: CIPHR)

We're keeping our fingers crossed that the Jubilee weekend is as vibrant and fun as this scene looks. If you're feeling inspired by the design and want to create your own Jubilee-themed art, then why not treat yourself to some of the best art supplies and get patriotic creating decor and more?

