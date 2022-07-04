This HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop is less than $500 in 4th July sale deal

The 4th July sale is here and there's not much time left to take advantage of this fantastic laptop deal. Best Buy has reduced the price of the HP Envy x360 15 by $300 from $799.99 to $499.99 (opens in new tab). That gets you a superb 2-in-1 touch-screen laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GM RAM and a 256GB SSD for under $500.

2-in-1s are becoming increasingly popular since they offer the portability and tactility of a tablet but the ability to run fully fledged desktop software. The HP Envy x360 15 offers some nice touches of its own, with additional top-firing speakers plus plenty of ports for peripherals. When our sister site Techradar reviewed it (opens in new tab), they were impressed with both the performance and battery life of the device.

Hurry if you think this is the deal for you because it's running for today only. And if this July 4th laptop deal doesn't meet your requirements, check out our guide to the most powerful laptops. Also keep an eye on our guide to the best Prime Day Apple deals if you're considering a MacBook. You can also find more top laptop deals below.

The best 4th July laptop deal

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 15: $799.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300: This is a great 4 July sale deal on a nice 2-in-1 hybrid laptop with a pretty impressive AMD processor and integrated graphics. Great battery life and good performance make this a great all-round device for work, browsing and watching media.

Need more power or a different configuration? See below for more top laptop deals in your area. We also have guides to the best laptops for video editing and the best laptops for music production.

