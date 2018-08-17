Launch your career as a game developer

Are you getting tired of beating your favourite video games? Perhaps it's time to challenge yourself in a new way and design your own. With Zero to Hero Game Developer Bundle, you'll be able to enter a brand new career path in no time at all.

Practice creating a 3-D multi-level game using Unity, use Magicavoxel to build Minecraft-like visual effects, and leverage Blender to design low-poly game assets. Gain hands-on experience building games in Unreal Engine, and get introduced to game development techniques you'll want to keep under your belt for the rest of your career.

The Zero to Hero Game Developer Bundle is all yours for only $49.

Related articles: