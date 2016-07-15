Learn essential digital art skills with the latest ImagineFX

Atomhawk’s Victoria Gavrilenko colourful interpretation of Queen Titania, from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, is your gateway to this month’s ImagineFX. The issue is packed with art advice, starting with our Q&A section, which covers basic techniques in Photoshop and Painter. Then there’s portrait advice from Mélanie Delon and character concept tips from Rob Laro, while Stéphane Richard uses 3D and 2D software to create character card art.

We also take an exclusive look at artwork from the latest instalment of Doom, talk to esteemed illustrator Scott Gustafson, and see how traditional painter Jeff Miracola uses scumbling and glazing techniques to illustrate a striking woodland character.

Take a peek at the new issue:

Also inside this jam-packed edition of ImagineFX…

We talk to ArtStation and find out how the format of its challenges are reinvigorating the notion of online art competitions

Jim Pavelec shows us around his studio, which turns out not to be a quiet corner of Hell, despite the artist’s famed output of demonic art

Speaking of Hell, take a peak at the hellish artwork of Doom, the latest version of the legendary FPS, as art directed by Hugo Martin

Rethink your approach to lighting and develop a more effective composition, with the help of Rudy Siswanto

Plus there’s over 10 hours of exclusive video tuition, custom brushes and layered PSDs for you to download. Subscribe today and save up to 47 per cent (based on a quarterly subscription), and get 20 per cent off the Adobe CC Photography plan (print and print + digital subscribers).