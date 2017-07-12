Learn how to concept, create and sell at Generate London

Idea generation and the selling of the idea is not just something reserved for creative directors – all creative thinkers have the ability to do this well.

Brooklyn-based design duo Anton & Irene will bring their popular workshop to Generate London on 20 September. In it, they'll show you how to quickly come up with a solution to a client brief, and create a convincing presentation that sells your idea either to your internal team or the client, within just a couple of hours.

Where most digital agencies spend days or sometimes weeks crafting ideas and generating designs, Anton & Irene believe the pressure of time gets the creative juices flowing and will make you come up with concepts you would never have considered had you been given more time to reflect.

Heavy emphasis will be placed on creating key designs that will communicate the project’s core features and user experience to the internal team, the client, and the users. You’ll learn how to sell your idea, make a convincing argument, tell a compelling story, and present effectively in front of a large group of stakeholders.

This workshop is for anyone within any department in digital design – designers, UX designers, project managers, copywriters, content strategists, developers and programmers are all welcome!

Irene will give hands-on advice at the Concept, Create, and Sell! workshop

Anton & Irene will also present a talk at the conference, in which they will share their experience on how to establish a good work/life balance while producing creative work for both.

Other Generate London workshops include Steve Fisher on running design and content sprints , Zell Liew on building scalable responsive components and Jaime Levy on UX strategy . The event will also cover adaptive interfaces, web animations, performance, accessibility, chatbots, better teamwork, and much more.