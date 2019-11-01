Learn new creative skills with these leading online courses

A great mind never stops learning. So if you want to pick up a new skill or perhaps even branch out into a second career path, you'll want to check out these comprehensive training courses.

Covering everything from productivity to SEO and data analysis, these bundles will equip you with the capabilities to take your professional life to the next level. What's more, you can save an additional 20% on the massively reduced prices when you use these download codes.

Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite

Start leading your own team (Image credit: Pexels)

Learn how to become a brilliant project manager with this 5-course training suite. The 60-hour certification course teaches you various principles involved in managing a project effectively and guides you through each lesson to easily pass the required PMP exams.

MSRP: $1,248 / Buy Now: $39 (96% OFF)

Take an additional 20% off with code 20LEARN20

The Complete Computer Programmer Super Bundle

If your dream is to become a computer programmer, this may be the bundle for you. You'll walk step-by-step through the world of programming fundamentals for programs such as Python, Linux Command Line, JavaScript, and so much more.

The lifetime access 12-course bundle comes with exercises for each course so you can practice and finesse what you learn.

MSRP: $2,400 / Buy Now: $45 (98% OFF)

Take an additional 20% off with code 20LEARN20

The Data Science for Business Mastery Bundle

Even beginners can boost their data skills (Image credit: Pexels)

Take your data analytics skills to the next stage with this all-inclusive data science for business 10-course bundle. Perfect for beginner-to-advanced students, lessons in data visualizations, econometrics, statistics, and so much more will help you master the fundamentals to boost your business.

MSRP: $790 / Buy Now: $29 (96% OFF)

Take an additional 20% off with code 20LEARN20

The 2019 Ethical Hacker Master Class Bundle

Get hacking the right way (Image credit: Pexels)

With major businesses like Facebook and Equifax falling victim to cyberattacks, the demand for skills to protect businesses is rising. This 12-course bundle, complete with real-world scenarios, will teach you everything you need to know about ethical hacking and how to monetize on neutralizing threats.

MSRP: $4,883 / Buy Now: $39 (99% OFF)

Take an additional 20% off with code 20LEARN20

The Ultimate Productivity Bundle

Tick off your to do list with this bundle (Image credit: Pexels)

Tired of not having enough time in the day to reach your daily goals? This 500+ lesson bundle teaches you tips and tools straight from the minds of some of the most successful people. Learn step-by-step techniques and frameworks in order to start taking control of your time and becoming a more productive individual.

MSRP: $1,274 / Buy Now: $36 (97% OFF)

Take an additional 20% off with code 20LEARN20

The Complete SEO & Digital Mega Marketing Bundle

Start climbing Google (Image credit: Pexels)

Build your brand's digital marketing presence with 15 comprehensive courses and 900+ lessons of digital marketing tutorials. Straight from the minds of the experts, this bundle teaches you best practices in copywriting, SEO, social media, email marketing, and much more. Easy to follow instructions allow you to build your brand's digital footprint to its full potential and reach through essential digital outlets.

MSRP: $2,330 / Buy Now: $49 (97% OFF)

Take an additional 20% off with code 20LEARN20

The Learn to Become an Expert Photographer Bundle

Get snap happy with this course (Image credit: Pexels)

This 9-course beginner-to-expert bundle brings you everything you need to know in order to become a successful photographer. Courses include best practices on capturing the best night shot, how to make money as a wedding photographer, DIY food photography tips, and so much more. There are even courses included for effective and stunning editing, making your images professional and unique.

MSRP: $818 / Buy Now: $29 (96% OFF)

Take an additional 20% off with code 20LEARN20

Related articles: